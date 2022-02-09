UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Power To ED Aims To Ensure Transparency In HEC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Delegation of power to ED aims to ensure transparency in HEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The floating of resolution and transfer of power Higher education Commission (HEC) to Executive Director aims to ensure transparency, promotion of consultative process, smooth and efficacious execution and implementation of all the orders, directives and the policies of the commission according to true spirit of the commission as provided in the ordinance.

According to the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Federal Education on Wednesday, the resolution which was moved by the Secretary Education Naheed Durrani, and approved by clear majority expresses the concerns over misuse of authority, unilateral actions and blatant violations of HEC rules by chairman HEC after restoration which was causing chaos in Higher Education Commission.

The ministry is of the view that till the pendency of CPLA in honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, the chairman HEC should only be given general supervisory role and he might be barred from making strategic decisions having lasting consequences and all his decisions be put forth before the commission for approval.

The ministry observed that according to the principle of segregation of policy and implementation, chairperson in corporate bodies did not exercise administrative authority, which was exercised by administrative head.

The section 18 of ordinance clearly describes, "the commission, may be general or special order or subject to such conditions as it may deem fit to impose, delegate to chairperson, executive director or any of its members any of its function till the decision of the litigation in Supreme Court of Pakistan".

Furthermore, the selection board constituted by chairperson HEC was contrary to HEC rules hence the commission with clear majority declared it void. Similarly the process carried out by selection board was declared illegal by the majority of the members ( 14 members out of 21) because of not having the quorum.

