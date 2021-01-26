Delegation of PPMA calls on Sindh Secy Environment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA), delegation met Secretary Environment Climate Change and Coastal Development Muhammad Aslam Ghauri at his office here on Tuesday.

They discussed the matters related to harmful plastic bags illegal reported shipment in Sindh from outside the province; need to introduce plastic scrap in road construction to get rid of it in an environmentally friendly manner, as well as a plan to stop the wholesale trade of prohibited plastic bags were discussed in detail, said a statement on Tuesday.

Talking to the delegation, the Secretary Environment said that the dependence on plastic items in daily life has become excessive, while very few people know that once the plastic is produced, it can never be eliminated.

It is also a fact that it will take time to stop using harmful plastic items altogether, but as an immediate substitute, a plastic that can be disposed of safely can significantly reduce the risks to the environment.

He said that the implementation of the ban on thin and small plastic bags in Sindh had been halted due to the complete and subsequent partial lockdown of the coronavirus epidemic in previous months. Instructions are being issued for its effective implementation so that the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags in the province can be stopped and only biodegradable and environmentally friendly plastic bags can be used, he said.

Earlier, the members of the PPMA delegation expressed their concern over the illegal reported shipment of raw materials for banned plastic bags from other provinces in the province, saying such raw materials cost ten times less than local environmentally friendly raw materials.

They said that domestic plastic bag producers make their products from those that are available in the market at very cheap prices that retailers buy on a preferential basis.

This will be continuing, they apprehended, as long as the ban on banned plastic bags was effectively enforced. Given the ban in place, there is no scope for the consumption of such environmentally unfriendly raw materials, but for some time now its use has increased due to lack of restraint.

They also said that a ban on wholesale sales would have to be enforced to curb the sale of illicit plastic bags to nip the evil in the bud.

Also, retail plastic bag makers are operating under small setups in the residential areas for which government needs to have an extensive monitoring network to access them which government does not have.

The delegation members said that in neighboring countries, to get rid of plastic waste a certain amount of it is being melted down and used in road construction, which would make the roads more durable as they are waterproof than cement roads. That is why there is a need to encourage the use of plastic waste in the construction of the roads in Pakistan as well.

Apart from the Chairman PPMA Ehteshamuddin, the delegation comprised former Chairman Imran Ghani, Secretary-General Rashid, Vice President Rashid Aziz, and Member, Shoaib Munshi, while Additional Secretary Environment Raees Ali Jafari, Spokesperson of Environment Department Mujtaba Baig, and Section Officer Environment Abdul Latif Sanjarani was also present.