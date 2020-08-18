UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Private Education Network Calls On Speaker KP Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Delegation of private education network calls on speaker KP assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of Private Education Network (PEN) called on Provincial Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and discussed a number of issues pertaining to the education sector here on Tuesday.

The delegation comprises PEN Peshawar president Tariq Mateen, Charsadda chapter president Nafeesullah, general secretary Tahir Amin, Abbottabad president Naqeebullah  Khan, general secretary Raja Qadir and general secretary from Haripur Muhammad Haris.

The delegation apprised the KP Assembly speaker that schools in winter zones had been closed for the last nine months while those in winter zone for six months. They said that the closure of schools was a loss of precious time for students.

Thus the delegation appealed to the speaker to play a role in reopening the schools.

The speaker assured that the issue would be taken up with high level leadership. However, he assured that schools would be opened from September 1.

