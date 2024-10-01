Delegation of Private Schools Association calls on Education Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A delegation from the Joint Action Committee of Private Schools Associations Sindh, led by Syed Danesh Zaman, met with Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah to discuss pressing issues faced by private schools and the committee's 10-point Charter of Demands.

According to a release issued here on Tuesday, the delegation, comprising core committee members Abdul Rahman, Abu Sherim Arshad, Sardar Abdul Malik, Sanaullah Mughal, Iftab Ahmed Tabi, and Haris Hussain.

The Minister expressed agreement with most points in the charter and assured the delegation of his full cooperation and prompt resolution of the issues. Syed Danesh Zaman also invited the minister to the "All Sindh Grand school Convention 2024," which the minister accepted, said a release.

This meeting marks a significant step towards addressing the concerns of private schools in Sindh and ensuring quality education for students.