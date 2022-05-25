UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Private Schools Balochistan Calls On Acting Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Delegation of Private Schools Balochistan calls on acting Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of Private Schools Balochistan led by Muhammad Nawaz Pendrani called on Acting Governor Balochistan and Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali here on Wednesday.

The delegation included Manzoor Ahmad Pendrani, Kaniz Fatima, Muhammad Zaman Yousafzai and Malik Muhammad Arif.

The delegation informed the Acting Governor about the problems being faced by the private schools of Balochistan and the non-issuance of notification of the Amendment Bill 2019 passed by the private schools.

They said that the delegation of Private Schools Balochistan would have a meeting with the Provincial Minister for education Mir Naseebullah Marree so that they could come together and work on a plan of action to solve the long standing problems of private schools.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Governor Education 2019

Recent Stories

65 vehicles, 52 motorcycles recovered by AVLC in f ..

65 vehicles, 52 motorcycles recovered by AVLC in federal capital during current ..

19 seconds ago
 Seven dacoits arrested

Seven dacoits arrested

20 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court summons Mir Shakeel in person ..

Islamabad High Court summons Mir Shakeel in person on publishing anti-judiciary ..

22 seconds ago
 Sports festival starts at University of Agricultur ..

Sports festival starts at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

23 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Budget to Get $7.5Bln of $40Bln Promised ..

Ukrainian Budget to Get $7.5Bln of $40Bln Promised by Biden - Finance Minister

25 seconds ago
 President summons joint session of parliament on M ..

President summons joint session of parliament on May 26

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.