Delegation of Private Schools Balochistan calls on acting Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of Private Schools Balochistan led by Muhammad Nawaz Pendrani called on Acting Governor Balochistan and Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali here on Wednesday.

The delegation included Manzoor Ahmad Pendrani, Kaniz Fatima, Muhammad Zaman Yousafzai and Malik Muhammad Arif.

The delegation informed the Acting Governor about the problems being faced by the private schools of Balochistan and the non-issuance of notification of the Amendment Bill 2019 passed by the private schools.

They said that the delegation of Private Schools Balochistan would have a meeting with the Provincial Minister for education Mir Naseebullah Marree so that they could come together and work on a plan of action to solve the long standing problems of private schools.