Delegation of Private Schools meets newly appointed Director

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) A delegation of All Private Schools Management Association Shaheed Benazirabad called on the newly appointed Director of Private Schools, Ms. Shehnaz Lakho.

During the meeting, issues faced by private educational institutions and measures for improving the education system were discussed.

Apsma Regional President Abdul Rehman Bhatti congratulated the new director and assured her of the association’s full cooperation.

Ms. Shehnaz Lakho thanked the delegation and expressed hope that joint efforts would yield positive results.

