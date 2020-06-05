Delegation of PTI leaders, MPAs meet Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with PTI office bearers and MPAs at Circuit House Bahawalpur here on Friday

During the meeting, different matters came under discussion including the situation of coronavirus, ongoing anti-locust operation, development schemes and establishment of southern Punjab secretariat.

The CM affirmed that promise of separate secretariat for southern Punjab has been fulfilled. Approval of posting of Additional Chief Secretary and Additional IG Police for southern Punjab secretariat has been given and a notification has also been issued in this regard.

He said that posting of ACS and Additional IG in Southern Punjab secretariat would be made soon and they would be posted in Bahawalpur and Multan.

Southern Punjab secretariat would be made functional very soon, he affirmed. Usman Buzdar maintained that PTI has taken exemplary steps to remove the deprivations of southern Punjab adding that people of southern Punjab will not have to go to Lahore now due to establishment of a separate secretariat.

The establishment of a separate secretariat was the right of people of Southern Punjab which has been given to them by the PTI government, he said.

He said that re-appropriation of funds, meant for southern Punjab to some other project or city, has already been banned. The sense of deprivation of southern Punjab is ended due to the steps taken by the PTI government. The CM regretted that southern Punjab residents were duped with lofty slogans but past rulers did nothing for southern Punjab except lip-service.

The people of backward areas were ignored in past tenures and the residents of southern Punjab have taken revenge of their excesses by defeating them in general elections. The deprivations of the southern Punjab will be turned into prosperity and happiness, the CM assured.

Those who called on the chief minister including Samiullah Chaudhry, Syed Iftikhar Gillani, Ahsan-ul-Haq Chaudhry, Asghar Joiya, Ahmad Usman Chanar, Sumaira Malik and others.