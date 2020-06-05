UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of PTI Leaders, MPAs Meet Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 06:41 PM

Delegation of PTI leaders, MPAs meet Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with PTI office bearers and MPAs at Circuit House Bahawalpur here on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with PTI office bearers and MPAs at Circuit House Bahawalpur here on Friday.

During the meeting, different matters came under discussion including the situation of coronavirus, ongoing anti-locust operation, development schemes and establishment of southern Punjab secretariat.

The CM affirmed that promise of separate secretariat for southern Punjab has been fulfilled. Approval of posting of Additional Chief Secretary and Additional IG Police for southern Punjab secretariat has been given and a notification has also been issued in this regard.

He said that posting of ACS and Additional IG in Southern Punjab secretariat would be made soon and they would be posted in Bahawalpur and Multan.

Southern Punjab secretariat would be made functional very soon, he affirmed. Usman Buzdar maintained that PTI has taken exemplary steps to remove the deprivations of southern Punjab adding that people of southern Punjab will not have to go to Lahore now due to establishment of a separate secretariat.

The establishment of a separate secretariat was the right of people of Southern Punjab which has been given to them by the PTI government, he said.

He said that re-appropriation of funds, meant for southern Punjab to some other project or city, has already been banned. The sense of deprivation of southern Punjab is ended due to the steps taken by the PTI government. The CM regretted that southern Punjab residents were duped with lofty slogans but past rulers did nothing for southern Punjab except lip-service.

The people of backward areas were ignored in past tenures and the residents of southern Punjab have taken revenge of their excesses by defeating them in general elections. The deprivations of the southern Punjab will be turned into prosperity and happiness, the CM assured.

Those who called on the chief minister including Samiullah Chaudhry, Syed Iftikhar Gillani, Ahsan-ul-Haq Chaudhry, Asghar Joiya, Ahmad Usman Chanar, Sumaira Malik and others.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Sumaira Malik Police Punjab Bahawalpur Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy till 20202 cricket ..

22 minutes ago

Etihad Airways lands in Cuba for first time, addin ..

58 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Brazilian FM review bilateral ..

58 minutes ago

District admin retrieves state land

2 minutes ago

72 shops sealed over non-implementation of SOPs

2 minutes ago

Media play key role in development of a country: G ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.