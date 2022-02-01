UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of PTV Bolan Anchor Persons Calls On Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 10:26 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said that media is the fourth pillar of the state and is influencing thoughts and attitudes of people.

Media is not only a source of entertainment but also an effective means of accessing knowledge and information, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of ptv Bolan anchor persons and artists led by Usman Lehri here at the Governor House.

The Governor Balochistan said that concrete steps would be taken to revive Pakistan Television Quetta and PTV Bolan and to find a lasting solution to the problems faced by the anchor persons in particular.

"Our PTV anchor persons and artists have not only invaluable services in promoting Pashto, Balochi and Brahui languages and culture but they are also full of hidden talents", he said.

He said it was therefore imperative that appropriate opportunities and necessary facilities would provided to them to nurture their hidden talents.

He also stressed the need to address the economic woes of PTV Bolan anchor persons and focus on the development and acceptance of their art.

>