Delegation of Punjab & Balochistan students visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A 32-member student delegation of Youth Affairs departments of Punjab & Balochistan Wednesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA)'s headquarter here.

The delegation visited various departments of the authority.Operation Commander SP Muhammad Asim Jasra briefed the delegation about the PSCA project.

Muhammad Asim Jasra told the delegation that the Integrated 15 system of Safe Cities Authority has significantly improved the police response time while the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System has reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 percent.

He said that Punjab Police Women Safety App established for the protection of women has been installed by more than 0.

2 million women of the province so far, adding the Women Safety Application developed by the PSCA is also working in Balochistan. He said that assistance is being provided regarding safe city projects in other provinces including Quetta Safe City Project.

He said that the PSCA played a significant role in the revival of international cricket in the country which help in improving Pakistan's image in the world.

The participants of the delegation appreciated the professionalism capability of the Safe Cities team.They said that Women Safety Application was the best initiative of the Punjab Police for the protection of women.