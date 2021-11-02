Delegation of Punjab Bar Council calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of Punjab Bar Council on Tuesday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed in the Supreme Court. The Punjab Bar delegation was headed by Farhan Shahzad, Vice Chairman and comprising Mian Arshad Ali, Chairman PLJ Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of Punjab Bar Council on Tuesday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed in the Supreme Court. The Punjab Bar delegation was headed by Farhan Shahzad, Vice Chairman and comprising Mian Arshad Ali, Chairman PLJ Committee.

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and said that tedious task of dispensation of justice is entrusted upon institution of judiciary which cannot be fulfilled without proper assistance of bar, therefore both bench and bar should work hard for dispensation of justice so that aggrieved parties can get prompt relief. Being the part of same system, bench and bar have close cordial nexus, therefore, I always visit bar associations whenever invited. He said that it had been observed that there was trend of strikes by bar associations on petty affairs that not only affect court business as most of the cases were adjourned, but also enhances despondencies of litigants that causes bad name for the institution of judiciary. This practice needs to be discouraged to uphold dignity, integrity, respect, honour and sanctity of the profession and institution, he added.

The bar members informed his lordship that the practice of strikes had been discouraged upto 95% in Punjab. They discussed the issue of faulty investigation in criminal justice system. The Chief Justice told them that issue would be discussed at the forum of Police Reforms Committee in the forthcoming meeting. The delegation further pointed out that there were insufficient security measures in court premises due to which many incidents of security breach have been reported and no action has ever been taken against the delinquents. They also informed that Punjab Bar being a regulatory body had enhanced the internal accountability system and disciplinary action had been taken against lawyers on account of misconduct but their appeals were still pending with disciplinary tribunals which were not effectively functioning.

?The Chief Justice assured them that the matter would be taken with the concerned quarters. The delegation thanked the Chief Justice for sparing time for them and presented souvenir as token of respect and gesture of goodwill. The Chief Justice expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.