UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Punjab Bar Council Calls On Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 10:53 PM

Delegation of Punjab Bar Council calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

A delegation of Punjab Bar Council on Tuesday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed in the Supreme Court. The Punjab Bar delegation was headed by Farhan Shahzad, Vice Chairman and comprising Mian Arshad Ali, Chairman PLJ Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of Punjab Bar Council on Tuesday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed in the Supreme Court. The Punjab Bar delegation was headed by Farhan Shahzad, Vice Chairman and comprising Mian Arshad Ali, Chairman PLJ Committee.

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and said that tedious task of dispensation of justice is entrusted upon institution of judiciary which cannot be fulfilled without proper assistance of bar, therefore both bench and bar should work hard for dispensation of justice so that aggrieved parties can get prompt relief. Being the part of same system, bench and bar have close cordial nexus, therefore, I always visit bar associations whenever invited. He said that it had been observed that there was trend of strikes by bar associations on petty affairs that not only affect court business as most of the cases were adjourned, but also enhances despondencies of litigants that causes bad name for the institution of judiciary. This practice needs to be discouraged to uphold dignity, integrity, respect, honour and sanctity of the profession and institution, he added.

The bar members informed his lordship that the practice of strikes had been discouraged upto 95% in Punjab. They discussed the issue of faulty investigation in criminal justice system. The Chief Justice told them that issue would be discussed at the forum of Police Reforms Committee in the forthcoming meeting. The delegation further pointed out that there were insufficient security measures in court premises due to which many incidents of security breach have been reported and no action has ever been taken against the delinquents. They also informed that Punjab Bar being a regulatory body had enhanced the internal accountability system and disciplinary action had been taken against lawyers on account of misconduct but their appeals were still pending with disciplinary tribunals which were not effectively functioning.

?The Chief Justice assured them that the matter would be taken with the concerned quarters. The delegation thanked the Chief Justice for sparing time for them and presented souvenir as token of respect and gesture of goodwill. The Chief Justice expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Police Business Punjab Lawyers Visit Same Arshad Ali Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Biden Admin. Targets Veterans, Active Duty Militar ..

Biden Admin. Targets Veterans, Active Duty Military Suicides By Promoting Safe G ..

15 seconds ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro meets Italy far-right leader

Brazil's Bolsonaro meets Italy far-right leader

17 seconds ago
 Lockheed Martin, Verizon Partner on Secure 5G Comm ..

Lockheed Martin, Verizon Partner on Secure 5G Communications for Pentagon - Stat ..

19 seconds ago
 German Conservatives to Hold Leadership Contest by ..

German Conservatives to Hold Leadership Contest by Mid-January

21 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Defense Minister Taran Submits Resignati ..

Ukrainian Defense Minister Taran Submits Resignation to Parliament - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Naseebullah condemns terrorist attack in Kharan

Naseebullah condemns terrorist attack in Kharan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.