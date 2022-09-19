Delegation of Punjab Bar Council calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

A 10 member delegation of representatives of Punjab Bar Council on Monday headed by Syed Jaffar Tayyar Bukhari, Vice Chairman, Punjab Bar, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial

The chief justice welcomed the delegation and lauded the efforts of the Punjab Bar Council for making the legal publications and journals affordable while catering to the needs of the young lawyers.

He emphasized upon the importance of quality training for the lawyers, imparted by standardized courses in legal research, analysis and advocacy across all provinces.

He termed the lawyers' community as the intellectual back bone of the society and as such it has a huge responsibility to safeguard the constitution and the provision of inexpensive and expeditious justice in a system that is based on truth and merit.

The delegation extended gratitude to the CJP for providing them an opportunity to discuss the rampant issues.

Later, they presented several Pakistan Law Journal (PLJ) publications and other souvenirs as a gesture of goodwill and respect.