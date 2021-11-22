Delegation of Punjab Bar Council calls on CJP

A delegation of Punjab Bar Council on Monday called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of Punjab Bar Council on Monday called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court building.

The delegation headed by Farhan Shahzad comprising Vice Chairman, Haji M. Afzal Dharala, Chairman Executive Committee, Malik Ghulam Abbas Nissoana, Chairman Publication Committee and other members.

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and briefed them that it was duty of Bar to assist the bench in dispensation of justice so that courts could decide cases expeditiously on merit in accordance with law.

He said legal profession was one of the respectable professions; therefore they must uphold dignity, integrity, respect, honour and sanctity of the profession by pleading cases on merit and respecting judges.

The Chief Justice informed them that he was also from legal fraternity therefore, he visited bar associations whenever invited.

He also shared his experience with them.

The delegation informed his lordship that during last four months, a single complaint of strikes in court of Punjab Province had not been reported. Moreover, Punjab Bar Council had initiated strict action against delinquent Lawyers, found guilty of misconduct or intolerant behavior and attitude.

They also discussed different issues relating to smooth functioning of the justice system. The Chief Justice assured them to take up the issues at proper and relevant forum to get them resolved.

They thanked the Chief Justice for sparing time and presented Calendar of Punjab Bar Council as token of respect and gesture of goodwill.

The Chief Justice also expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.