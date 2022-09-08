UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Punjab Excise Officials Visits Excise Complex Skardu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Under the Inter Provincial Exchange Visit program a high level delegation of Punjab Excise Officials visited Excise complex

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Under the Inter Provincial Exchange Visit program a high level delegation of Punjab Excise Officials visited Excise complex.

On the occasion Deputy Director Excise Baltistan region welcomed the delegation at the complex site, where they held a fruitful discussion regarding excise, taxation, transport and narcotics.

The delegation then visited IT, MRA, & NCP section and Excise Police Station in excise complex where the officials were briefed by the respective heads of the sections about newly installed MVRTMS system, MRA related matters, NCP indexation process and GB S&D rule 2017.

The delegation praised the setup of state of the art excise complex and the working of Excise BLN region with full determination.

