Delegation of PVMC calls on Islamia University of Bahawalpur vice chancellor

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 07:24 PM

A delegation of Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) on Friday visited the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and called on Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob

Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr.

Khalid Mansoor gave a detailed briefing to the members of Accreditation and Ecology Committee on extra-curricular activities and regular accreditation of Doctor of Veterinary programs.

The delegation was led by PVMC President Dr. Masood Rabbani. The committee commended the performance of the Veterinary Faculty as a whole, especially the establishment of Central Diagnostic Laboratory and various Animal Farming Centers.

