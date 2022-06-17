UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of PWA Calls On Chief Secretary Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Delegation of PWA calls on Chief Secretary Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of Pensioners Welfare Association (PWA) led by Naseebullah Khan Baazai and Ghulam Muhammad Mangrio called on Chief Secretary Balochistan Mr. Abdul Aziz Uqaili here on Friday.

The delegation requested him to follow the pattern of Federal Government, Sindh Province, Punjab, KPK, saying that Balochistan pensioners should also be given10 percent of their gross pension from July1, 2021.

Chief Secretary Balochistan listened sympathetically to the objections of the association and assured that this issue would be resolved on priority basis.

