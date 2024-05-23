Open Menu

Delegation Of QBA Calls On Balochistan CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Delegation of QBA calls on Balochistan CM

Quetta Bar Association headed by Qari Rehmatullah Kakar Advocate called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti here on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Quetta Bar Association headed by Qari Rehmatullah Kakar Advocate called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the delegation informed the Chief Minister about their problems.

While assuring the solution of the problems being faced by the lawyers, the Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said that the problem of parking in the High Court and other courts should be solved on a priority basis.

He also issued directives to Commissioner Quetta for the rent issues of the lawyers' offices in Baldia Plaza should be resolved through mutual discussions as provision of basic facilities to be ensured in Baldia Plaza

A restaurant will be established on the roof of this commercial plaza and two elevators will be installed, he said.

The CM said that the ancient municipality would restore the tea house and make it a center of literary activities where scholars, intellectuals, lawyers, journalists and all classes would have a suitable environment.

He said that an appropriate increase in the annual grant of the Bar Association would be reviewed within the available resources.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Lawyers Rent Baldia Sarfraz Ahmed All Court

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi as ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..

9 minutes ago
 Trishan Patel joins national football team as assi ..

Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscrim ..

Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..

9 minutes ago
 Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise ..

Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi

14 minutes ago
 Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boo ..

Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser

14 minutes ago
 Community awareness campaigns urged in fight again ..

Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC

14 minutes ago
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting wi ..

Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments ..

14 minutes ago
 COAS holds meetings with German civilian & militar ..

COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership

14 minutes ago
 Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest man ..

Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management

22 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwa ..

IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala

22 minutes ago
 Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico ..

Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid

22 minutes ago
 KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28

KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan