Delegation Of QBA Calls On Balochistan CM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Quetta Bar Association headed by Qari Rehmatullah Kakar Advocate called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti here on Thursday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Quetta Bar Association headed by Qari Rehmatullah Kakar Advocate called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti here on Thursday.
During the meeting, the delegation informed the Chief Minister about their problems.
While assuring the solution of the problems being faced by the lawyers, the Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said that the problem of parking in the High Court and other courts should be solved on a priority basis.
He also issued directives to Commissioner Quetta for the rent issues of the lawyers' offices in Baldia Plaza should be resolved through mutual discussions as provision of basic facilities to be ensured in Baldia Plaza
A restaurant will be established on the roof of this commercial plaza and two elevators will be installed, he said.
The CM said that the ancient municipality would restore the tea house and make it a center of literary activities where scholars, intellectuals, lawyers, journalists and all classes would have a suitable environment.
He said that an appropriate increase in the annual grant of the Bar Association would be reviewed within the available resources.
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..
Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments ..
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership
Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management
IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala
Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid
KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, concerns of tribal peop ..9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves9 minutes ago
-
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi14 minutes ago
-
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser14 minutes ago
-
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC14 minutes ago
-
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments in Hazro14 minutes ago
-
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership14 minutes ago
-
Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management22 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala22 minutes ago
-
IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers22 minutes ago
-
Oath taking ceremonies held in schools28 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins28 minutes ago