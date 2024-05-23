Delegation of QBA calls on Balochistan CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Quetta Bar Association headed by Qari Rehmatullah Kakar Advocate called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti here on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Quetta Bar Association headed by Qari Rehmatullah Kakar Advocate called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the delegation informed the Chief Minister about their problems.

While assuring the solution of the problems being faced by the lawyers, the Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said that the problem of parking in the High Court and other courts should be solved on a priority basis.

He also issued directives to Commissioner Quetta for the rent issues of the lawyers' offices in Baldia Plaza should be resolved through mutual discussions as provision of basic facilities to be ensured in Baldia Plaza

A restaurant will be established on the roof of this commercial plaza and two elevators will be installed, he said.

The CM said that the ancient municipality would restore the tea house and make it a center of literary activities where scholars, intellectuals, lawyers, journalists and all classes would have a suitable environment.

He said that an appropriate increase in the annual grant of the Bar Association would be reviewed within the available resources.