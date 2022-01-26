Delegation of railway employees calls on Governor Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Wednesday said that the government restored Bolan Mail train and soon Akbar Express and Harnai Passenger train would also be restored.

The restoration of these trains will not only provide comfortable railway travel facilities to the people but will also strengthen the railway department, he shared these views while talking to a delegation of railway employees led by Balochistan Awami Party Information Secretary Chaudhry Shabir at Governor House Quetta.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha said that he was in constant touch with the federation for the restoration of rail service in the province, which would soon yield positive results.

He said that the restoration of Harnai-Sibi passenger train would be ensured very soon so that the twin cities of Sibi and Harnai could be restored with the rest of the country and the province besides promoting economic and trade activities in the area.

He also hoped that by running the Quetta to Chaman train on a daily basis, the railways could once again become a profitable entity.

The delegation apprised the Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha of the problems faced by the railway employees of Quetta division, including the restoration of closed rail service of the top Quetta division, construction of quarters for the accommodation of employees and problems regarding promotion and pension.

The Governor of Balochistan listened to their concerns and assured his cooperation in resolving the issues facing them.