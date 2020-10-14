Delegation of RBA calls on CJP

A 17-member delegation of Rawalpindi Bar Association (RBA), headed by its President Syed Ghulam Mustafa Kamal and comprising office bears called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed here at Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A 17-member delegation of Rawalpindi Bar Association (RBA), headed by its President Syed Ghulam Mustafa Kamal and comprising office bears called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed here at Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the delegation and said that bench and bar were integral part of same system, therefore the both should work hard for dispensation of justice so that aggrieved parties could get prompt relief. Legal profession was one of the respectable professions; therefore you people must upheld dignity, integrity, respect and honour of the profession, he added.

The delegation discussed issues of mutual interest regarding the legal profession and informed that Rawalpindi Bar Association had played exemplary role to create harmony between bench and bar , extended due respect to honorable judges and always discouraged strikes.

Moreover misconduct was not tolerated and dealt highhandedly, they added.

The chief justice appreciated them that other bars would surely follow the footsteps of Rawalpindi bar association.

The delegation thanked the chief justice for sparing time for them and presented bouquet of flowers and invited him to visit Rawalpindi bar association.

The chief justice expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.