Delegation of religious scholars calls on DIG Operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of religious scholars called on DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan at his office in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W.W) celebrations.

Mufti Haseeb, Syed Usman Noori, Zaheer Butt, Intikhab Noori, Sheikh Muhammad Ikram, Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Mufti Imran, Shahid Noor, Nawaz Butt, Mumtaz Rabbani and Allama Asghar Arif were part of the delegation.

DSP Security Sohail Kazmi and other concerned police officers were also present on the occasion.

Security regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W.W) programmes was discussed during the meeting.

Talking to the participants of the delegation, Ashfaq Khan said that full security would be provided to Milad, conferences, processions and rallies.

He also said that full security would be ensured for the main procession of Data Darbar from Delhi Gate.

He requested to encourage the participants to wear masks in view of coronavirus.

DIG (Operations) directed the SPs to hold meetings with the scholars regarding the security of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations at the local level. Search and swap operations were underway in the city, security audit of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W.W) procession route had been completed.

The scholars said that the Lahore police had excellent services in establishing religious harmony, tolerance and peace.

We will provide full support to the police in the security arrangements for all the programsmes of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, they added.

Moreover, a delegation led by Allama Qasim Ali Qasmi, President Shia Ulema Council, called on DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan at his office. Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Allama Asghar Arif Chishti, Malik Shaukat Ali Awan, Tauqeer Hussain Baba, in-charge Haideria Scouts Jaffar Ali Shah, Sajid Ali Naqvi, Saghir Abbas were among those who called on him.

Talking to the delegation, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that peace during Muharram was the fruit of teamwork. "We will continue to take steps to eradicate religious hatred and promote brotherhood. All sects have a vital role to play in establishing lasting peace. Everyone has to walk together," he added.

He said that Lahore police would continue to provide full security to gatherings and processions. On the occasion, President Ulema Council Allama Qasim Ali Qasmi paid tributes to DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan and his team for taking the best security measures on Muharram and Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Peace Shield was presented to DIG Operations to express gratitude.

At the end of the ceremony, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi also offered a special prayer for the stability of the country and prevention from coronavirus.