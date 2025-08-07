Open Menu

Delegation Of Revenue Officers From KP, Gilgit Baltistan Visits LDA Head Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Delegation of revenue officers from KP, Gilgit Baltistan visits LDA head office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A 24-member delegation comprising “Pre-Service Course Revenue Officers” from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Head Office in Johar Town on Thursday.

The delegation, which included tehsildars from both regions, was welcomed by Additional Director General (Urban Planning) Mudassir Ahmad Shah. During the visit, the officers were briefed on LDA’s ongoing and completed initiatives aimed at sustainable urban development.

The ADG Urban Planning provided an overview of LDA’s core functions and operations across various departments including Master Planning, Urban Planning, and Town Planning. The delegation was also informed about recent measures taken to transition LDA into a paperless institution through the digitization of records from LDA housing schemes.

As part of the briefing, it was highlighted that under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Lahore is being developed into a “livable” city through a sustainable development model.

Special urban renewal initiatives were outlined in key areas such as Gulberg, Tollinton Market, G-1 Market, and Sabzazar.

Chief IT Officer Abdul Basit shared insights into the LDA’s digital initiatives, including the handling of sifted and non-sifted files, the implementation of digital mapping, issuance of online maps, and digital notices.

The delegation also visited the LDA Citizen Facilitation Center, where they were briefed on citizen-focused services and efforts to improve public convenience.

Key LDA officials including the Chief Metropolitan Planner, Chief IT Officer, Director Coordination & Implementation, and Director Finance were present during the visit.

At the conclusion of the visit, the LDA presented souvenirs to the visiting officers as a token of goodwill.

