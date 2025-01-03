Delegation of Sakinan-e- Shahar calls on Commissioner

Hosting the 30th International Mushaira in Karachi is a valuable tradition that promotes the city's positive culture and peace. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, said this while he was talking to a delegation of Saaknan-e- Shehr-e-Quaid led by the chief organiser Mehmud Ahmed Khan at his office on Friday . He said that this event showcases Karachi's vibrant culture globally

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Hosting the 30th International Mushaira in Karachi is a valuable tradition that promotes the city's positive culture and peace. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, said this while he was talking to a delegation of Saaknan-e- Shehr-e-Quaid led by the chief organiser Mehmud Ahmed Khan at his office on Friday . He said that this event showcases Karachi's vibrant culture globally.

Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, and Assistant Commissioner General Haizam Bangwar, and a member of the Sakinan-e-Shehre –e- quaid Jamal Azher were also in the meeting the Commissioner directed officials to provide full support for the event's success.

Mahmood Ahmed Khan said that the International Mushaira, organized by Sakinan -e- Shahr-e-Quaid, is Pakistan's largest Mushaira event, with this year marking its 30th edition. The event attracts poets from across Pakistan and abroad.