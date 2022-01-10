Delegation of Saudi Armed Forces Command College visits FO

A 25-member delegation of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia visited the Foreign Office Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A 25-member delegation of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia visited the Foreign Office Monday.

The delegation was led by Brigadier General Alqahtani, according to Foreign Office.

In the briefing session, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar highlighted key aspects of Pakistan's foreign policy, including the commitment to forge deeper cooperation with Saudi Arabia.