UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of SC Judges Visits PHB, Condoles Death Of Abdul Latif

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Delegation of SC judges visits PHB, condoles death of Abdul Latif

A delegation of Supreme Court Judges on Friday arrived at the Peshawar High Court Bar room here and condoled the assassination of former President of Supreme Court Bar Abdul Latif.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of Supreme Court Judges on Friday arrived at the Peshawar High Court Bar room here and condoled the assassination of former President of Supreme Court Bar Abdul Latif.

The delegation members included Justice Qazi Faiz Essa, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Jamal Mandokhel met with the sons of late Abdul Latif and expressed their condolences.

A delegation of Peshawar High Court led by Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Qaiser Rashid Khan and other judges of PHC also present on the occasion and conveyed their condolences with bereaved family members.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Rashid Khan Afridi Family

Recent Stories

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s comm ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s commitment to promote sustainabili ..

25 minutes ago
 Chinese Travel Agencies to Resume Group Tours to 2 ..

Chinese Travel Agencies to Resume Group Tours to 20 Countries on February 6

12 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Nooriabad project reference against ..

Court adjourns Nooriabad project reference against Sindh's Chief Minister Sindh ..

8 minutes ago
 No decision yet on tanks to Ukraine: Germany

No decision yet on tanks to Ukraine: Germany

9 minutes ago
 PNCA to hold puppet show for children, youth on Ja ..

PNCA to hold puppet show for children, youth on Jan 21

9 minutes ago
 Gabon foreign minister dies after heart attack at ..

Gabon foreign minister dies after heart attack at cabinet meeting: govt

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.