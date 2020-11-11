Delegation of SCCI meets PSIC MD

SIALKOT, Nov 11 (APP:A delegation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by President SCCI Qaiser Iqbal Baryar met with Managing Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Jamil Ahmed Jamil here on Wednesday.

Various issues, including Export Processing Zone (EPZ) and extension in the time period of construction of plots, and rationalization of maintenance charges were discussed.

The MD PSIC assured President SCCI Qaiser Iqbal Baryar of his full support in taking up the proposals in the board.