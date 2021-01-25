Delegation of Senate calls on President Arab Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The three-member delegation of Senate on Monday called on Arab Parliament President M. Adel Bin Abdoul Rahman Al Hassoumi in the Republic of Djibouti.

The delegation comprising of Secretary-General International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC) Senator Muhammad Ali Saif, Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi, along with Fayyaz Thaheem, Manager Procurement, and Coordination arrived in Djibouti on 4-day official visit on Monday, said a press release.

The President expressed interest in cooperating with the international parliamentarians' congress (IPC) through mutual understanding.

He said that we being a brotherly nation, have shared interests and in this manner, we should extend our corporation to work together for future endeavors to promote peace and prosperity.

The delegation presented an invitation letter to the President of Arab Parliament M. Adel Bin Abdoul Rahman Al Hassoumi from the President of the International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC) Senator Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, to pay a cordial visit to IPC headquarter in Islamabad.

The President accepted the invitation and also invited IPC President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to visit the Arab Parliament, it further said.