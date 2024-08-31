Delegation Of Senior Judges Visits Pak Embassy In Washington
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2024 | 04:01 PM
Welcoming the delegation, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh highlights the upward trajectory of Pak-US relations
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2024) Pakistan ’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh received a high-level delegation headed by Honourable Justice Shahid Waheed, a senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in Washington.
The delegation included Honourable Justices of the High Court of Lahore, Sindh, Peshawar and Islamabad, Judges of the District Judiciary and Additional Attorney General Martina Polášek, Secretary General of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) at the World Bank, Zamrak Khan and members of Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) of the US Department of Commerce were accompanying the delegation.
The delegation is currently visiting the United States to interact with their counterparts with a focus on exchange of knowledge and expertise in strengthening domestic and cross-border dispute settlement environment, improving contract enforcement, reducing court backlog, and ensuring efficient and effective access to justice for all Pakistani citizens, businesses, and investors.
Welcoming the delegation, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh highlighted the upward trajectory of Pak-US relations and underscored the significance of high level exchanges between Pakistan and the United States towards strengthening multifaceted ties and capacity building for better service delivery and dispensation of justice.
Appreciating such high level exchanges as a great example of G2G cooperation, Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh underscored the need for enhancing frequency of such interactions at various levels to improve justice system and undertake legal reforms.
Justice Shahid Waheed, in his remarks, observed that it was a journey of hope and dream. He emphasized that the legal fraternity of Pakistan was committed to ensuring an efficient and speedy justice system in the country.
Martina Polášek, Secretary General of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), in her remarks, expressed the hope that visit of senior judges and members of legal fraternity of Pakistan would facilitate knowledge sharing and stronger ties between the two countries.
Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh extended his best wishes to the participants for a successful and productive exchange.
Recent Stories
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senior PPP leader meets Punjab governor, discusses political matters2 minutes ago
-
Training, mentoring session at Sialkot University2 minutes ago
-
AMC/LGH Nursing College achieves 100pc results in 3rd professional annual exams2 minutes ago
-
Success of incumbent govt crucial for country's stability: governor12 minutes ago
-
Sialkot AC plants saplings under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign22 minutes ago
-
3 held for 'stealing' sports goods from shop22 minutes ago
-
11 'criminals' arrested32 minutes ago
-
DPO holds introductory meeting32 minutes ago
-
3 held, 16 cases registered for overpricing essentials in Lahore42 minutes ago
-
Zero waste campaign launched in 21 rural union councils: DC52 minutes ago
-
SMI to mark 140th foundation day on Sept 11 hour ago
-
200 tourists from Kumrat rescued1 hour ago