Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

Welcoming the delegation, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh highlights the upward trajectory of Pak-US relations

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2024) Pakistan ’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh received a high-level delegation headed by Honourable Justice Shahid Waheed, a senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in Washington.

The delegation included Honourable Justices of the High Court of Lahore, Sindh, Peshawar and Islamabad, Judges of the District Judiciary and Additional Attorney General Martina Polášek, Secretary General of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) at the World Bank, Zamrak Khan and members of Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) of the US Department of Commerce were accompanying the delegation.

The delegation is currently visiting the United States to interact with their counterparts with a focus on exchange of knowledge and expertise in strengthening domestic and cross-border dispute settlement environment, improving contract enforcement, reducing court backlog, and ensuring efficient and effective access to justice for all Pakistani citizens, businesses, and investors.

Welcoming the delegation, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh highlighted the upward trajectory of Pak-US relations and underscored the significance of high level exchanges between Pakistan and the United States towards strengthening multifaceted ties and capacity building for better service delivery and dispensation of justice.

Appreciating such high level exchanges as a great example of G2G cooperation, Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh underscored the need for enhancing frequency of such interactions at various levels to improve justice system and undertake legal reforms.

Justice Shahid Waheed, in his remarks, observed that it was a journey of hope and dream. He emphasized that the legal fraternity of Pakistan was committed to ensuring an efficient and speedy justice system in the country.

Martina Polášek, Secretary General of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), in her remarks, expressed the hope that visit of senior judges and members of legal fraternity of Pakistan would facilitate knowledge sharing and stronger ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh extended his best wishes to the participants for a successful and productive exchange.