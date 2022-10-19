UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Shia Ulema Council Calls On CCPO Lahore

A delegation of Shia Ulema Council led by its president Qasim Ali Qasmi called on Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar at Capital City Police Headquarters, on Wednesday

Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Allama Asghar Arif Chishti, Chaudhry Arshad Gujar, Syed Jafar Ali Shah, Chaudhry Sagheer Abbas Virk, Qazi Abdul Ghaffar, Malik Asif Ali, Hafiz Shoaib Rizvi and other council members, Shia scholars and community leaders were included in the delegation.

The delegation members congratulated the CCPO Lahore for the peaceful conduct of religious programs during Muharram-ul-Haram and Rabi-ul-Awwal. The delegation of the Shia Ulema Council presented CCPO Lahore with National Peace Award in recognition of his meritorious services for the protection of life and property of the citizens and for ensuring law and order in the city.

The members also awarded DSP Intelligence Rehan Jamal with an honorary shield for his valuable performance during conduct of religious events.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while talking to the members of the delegation said, the scholars of all schools of thought have a key role in making the city of Lahore a cradle of peace. "The Lahore Police appreciates the effective efforts of the Ulema and community leaders of all walks of life, members of peace committees, traders and local leadership to maintain law and order situation in collaboration with Lahore police and other stakeholders.

Shia Ulema Council President Qasim Ali Qasmi and other Shia delegate members appreciated the performance of Lahore Police, particularly CCPO Lahore, in promoting inter-faith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance and assured him of their full cooperation to Lahore Police in the future for maintenance of peace in the provincial metropolitan.

