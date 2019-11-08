Delegation of Sikh leaders from Amritsar calls on Punjab Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of Sikh leaders, coming from Amritsar, on Friday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh was also present. Sikh leaders from Amritsar thanked the chief minister Punjab for Baba Guru Nanak University project in Nankana Sahib.

Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh, while lauding the services of Chief Minister Punjab, said that Sardar Usman Buzdar had won the hearts of Sikh community of Pakistan as well as India.

Baba Guru Nanak University project was a historic step of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he added.

Sikh leader Bikram Jeet Singh Lati said: "We will always be thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar."A Sikh leader Charan Jeet Singh said that Baba Guru Nanak University would become the best educational institute of the region. The CM informed the Sikh leaders regarding Baba Guru Nanak University project.