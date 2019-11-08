UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of Sikh Leaders From Amritsar Calls On Punjab Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:32 PM

Delegation of Sikh leaders from Amritsar calls on Punjab Chief Minister

A delegation of Sikh leaders, coming from Amritsar, on Friday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of Sikh leaders, coming from Amritsar, on Friday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh was also present. Sikh leaders from Amritsar thanked the chief minister Punjab for Baba Guru Nanak University project in Nankana Sahib.

Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh, while lauding the services of Chief Minister Punjab, said that Sardar Usman Buzdar had won the hearts of Sikh community of Pakistan as well as India.

Baba Guru Nanak University project was a historic step of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he added.

Sikh leader Bikram Jeet Singh Lati said: "We will always be thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar."A Sikh leader Charan Jeet Singh said that Baba Guru Nanak University would become the best educational institute of the region. The CM informed the Sikh leaders regarding Baba Guru Nanak University project.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Amritsar Nankana Sahib From Government Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dr. Adnan says Nawaz Sharif's condition is critica ..

34 minutes ago

Govt dismissed request to remove Assad Durrani's n ..

1 minute ago

Gold price sheds Rs 600 to 86,750 per tola 08 Nov ..

1 minute ago

4 drug-pushers arrested in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Int'l moot on Baba Fareed and Guru Nanak on Decemb ..

1 minute ago

USA delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce & ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.