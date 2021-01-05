UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of Sindh Goods Truck Trailer Owners Association Calls On DIG Traffic Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Delegation of Sindh Goods Truck Trailer Owners Association calls on DIG Traffic Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A three-member delegation of Sindh Goods Truck Trailer Owners Association comprising President Malik Shabbar Khan, General Secretary Muhammad Azam Butt and Joint Secretary Rashid Bandhani called on Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Karachi Police Iqbal Dara here on Tuesday.

The delegation informed the DIG Traffic of their problems, especially the situation of traffic congestion in and around Maripur Road, said a statement.

The DIG Traffic Karachi assured the members of the delegation to cooperate with them in resolution of all the genuine issues and also asked to visit the truck stand soon so that a better process could be worked out for the future with the help of all the transporters.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Resolution Police Visit Road Traffic Rashid All

Recent Stories

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

2 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

2 hours ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.