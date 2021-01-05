Delegation of Sindh Goods Truck Trailer Owners Association calls on DIG Traffic Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A three-member delegation of Sindh Goods Truck Trailer Owners Association comprising President Malik Shabbar Khan, General Secretary Muhammad Azam Butt and Joint Secretary Rashid Bandhani called on Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Karachi Police Iqbal Dara here on Tuesday.

The delegation informed the DIG Traffic of their problems, especially the situation of traffic congestion in and around Maripur Road, said a statement.

The DIG Traffic Karachi assured the members of the delegation to cooperate with them in resolution of all the genuine issues and also asked to visit the truck stand soon so that a better process could be worked out for the future with the help of all the transporters.