Delegation Of Sindh's MPAs Calls On Omar Ayub Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 07:45 PM

Delegation of Sindh's MPAs calls on Omar Ayub Khan

A delegation of Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) headed by leader of the Opposition Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi Friday called on Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Division Shahzad Syed Qasim here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) headed by leader of the Opposition Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi Friday called on Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Division Shahzad Syed Qasim here.

A detail briefing was given to the MPAs about Hyderabad and Sukkur Electric Supply Companies in the meeting, said a statement issued here.

The members were apprised that both companies owed outstanding against private consumer and Sindh government.

HESCO and SEPCO owed Rs 89.90 billion and Rs 130 billion outstanding respectively against the private consumers and provincial government resulting grave financial situation in both the companies.

They were told that the line losses of HESCO and SEPCO stood at 50.2 per cent and 63.8 per cent respectively due to power pilferage and non-payment of outstanding bills.

Similarly, recovery from private consumers was recorded as 70 per cent in HESCO and 56.

8 per cent in SEPCO, it further said.

There were also wrong and over billings issues in both the companies.

The members were further informed that the Power Division would launch targeted operation in both the companies for accurate billing which could result increase in losses. However, it would have positive results, it further said.

It was further told that MD PEPCO and his teams would also hold open katcheries in both companies to address the consumers' complaints.

Efforts were being made to provide special package to industrial units in order to increase not only power revenue but also create employment opportunities.

The members of delegation were included Saira Imran, Rabia Azfar, Syed Imran Ali Shah, Bilal Ghaffar and Riaz Haider.

Secretary Power Division Omar Rasool and senior officials of power division and PEPCO were also present in the meeting.

