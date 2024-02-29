Open Menu

Delegation Of Small, Medium Enterprise Germany Calls On KP Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A delegation of Bundesverband mittelständische Wirtschaft (Association of Small and Medium Enterprises Germany) here Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali.

The delegation, led by country head of the association Matthew Shaw, discussed various prospects of investment in merged districts of KP including mining, forests, sports, tourism and human development.

The delegation expressed interest to work in collaboration with local business community and added that the association would provide needed help, training and resources to stakeholders for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor appreciated the visiting guests for extended cooperation and highlighted the mineral sector potential of the province. He said that merged areas have mineral deposits in abundance that can be exploited with the help of German companies.

He said that government would also provide land for the establishment of medical college or hospital under joint venture.

