Delegation of SOAA meets MC DMC

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of Sindh Outdoor Advertisers Association (SOAA), lead by General Secretary Amir Ali called on Municipal Commissioner DMC East Faheem Khan here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Sindh Outdoor Advertisers Association (SOAA), lead by General Secretary Amir Ali called on Municipal Commissioner DMC East Faheem Khan here on Thursday.

Director Advertisement Jam Rizwan was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

In the meeting, the Association discussed the problems faced by the association and assured cooperation in implementation of ban on new advertising sites.

MC Faheem Khan said that it is well known that the sustenance of many people is related to the advertising sector. He said that the measures are not taken to harm the business of advertisers but to regulate the business in a legal way.