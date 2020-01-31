Delegation of soap industry association meets PFA Chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of soap industry association on Thursday met with Punjab food Authority (PFA) Chairman Umer Tanveer Butt and discussed matter of soap industry.

During the meeting the delegation members of the soap industry association presented proposal to lift restriction on the use of fat in the preparation of soap to facilitate the soap industry.

PFA Chairman considering the proposal said that scientific panel and board of the authority would look into the matter and allow as the negative use of the animal fat was damaging the health of the people.

He said that no compromise would be made on health of the people in the province.