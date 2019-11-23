Delegation of South Korean monks visits Governor House

UrduPoint.com
Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:00 PM

A 45-member delegation of South Korean monks led by Wan Hang visited Governor House here and attended a dinner hosted by Governor Khyber Pakhtunhwa Shah Farman last night

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Pakistan H.E.Kwak Sung-kyu was also present on this occasion, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Talking to the Buddhist delegation after dinner, the governor said all Pakistani citizens were enjoying their rights without caste or religious difference.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has protected all religions worship places in the province and all communities are enjoying their equal rights in the entire country.

The South Korean Ambassador to Pakistan and visited Monks were gracious of the hospitality by Governor KP and appreciated the government's measures to preserve and protect their religious places.

The delegation also appreciated the government of Pakistan's valuable steps to maintain religious harmony in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

