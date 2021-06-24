Delegation of special children calls on minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of special children and their parents called on Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari here on Thursday.

Bait-ul-Mal Treasurer Malik Azam, Social Welfare Director General Shahid Niaz and Sardar Darshan Singh were also present.

On this occasion, Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that the Social Welfare Department would extend full cooperation for the establishment of special children's training center 'Maskan', adding that the education and training of special children in 'Maskan' would be well organized.

The minister said that special children had immense talent but due to lack of proper opportunities and educational facilities, such children could not move forward in the race of life.

The delegation thanked the minister for approving the training center in the city.