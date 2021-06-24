UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of Special Children Calls On Minister For Social Welfare And Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:27 PM

Delegation of special children calls on minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas

A delegation of special children and their parents called on Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of special children and their parents called on Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari here on Thursday.

Bait-ul-Mal Treasurer Malik Azam, Social Welfare Director General Shahid Niaz and Sardar Darshan Singh were also present.

On this occasion, Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that the Social Welfare Department would extend full cooperation for the establishment of special children's training center 'Maskan', adding that the education and training of special children in 'Maskan' would be well organized.

The minister said that special children had immense talent but due to lack of proper opportunities and educational facilities, such children could not move forward in the race of life.

The delegation thanked the minister for approving the training center in the city.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Race

Recent Stories

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

15 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

30 minutes ago

KP to launch nine social welfare projects under PM ..

3 minutes ago

Rogue elephant kills 16 people in India

4 minutes ago

Weekly open court arranged in DS Railways office

4 minutes ago

Number of Drug Users to Increase Another 11% by 20 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.