Delegation Of Special Persons Meets Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Delegation of special persons meets Senator

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Sunday said that there is a dire need to educate and train special people to make them skilled as they are a segment of society.

She expressed these views while talking to the special person's delegation.

She said that there is a dire need for a national awareness campaign at the school and regional level along with the Ministry of Information regarding special people.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the development and prosperity of special people is the first responsibility of the government.

She further said that one out of every seven people worldwide is suffering from some kind of disability. According to preliminary estimates, about 20 per cent of Pakistan's population is suffering from mental or physical disabilities.

She said that special people face difficulties in accessing education and health facilities and public places. We need to take steps to increase access and mobility of such people.

In hospitals, shopping malls and all public places, ramps should be built for the movement of disabled people so that such people can easily carry out their daily routines.

"New opportunities should be created so that they can also play their role in the development and prosperity of the country as a useful citizen in the society," the senator maintained.

She said that along with the increase in the quota of special persons, the legislation should be made to make for other facilities.

