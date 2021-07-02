UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of SRA Calls On CS Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Delegation of SRA calls on CS Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :A delegation of Secretariat Reporters Association (SRA) called on Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday.

The Chief Secretary Sindh assured that the problems of the journalists would be resolved.

A special quota will be reserved in the endowment for the education of the children of the journalists, he added.

The delegation included Faiz Muhammad Buledi, Shakeel Naich, Nawab Ali Shah, Zia Qureshi, Ali Naqrach, Muhammad Nawaz Dahri and others.

