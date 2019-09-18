Delegation of Sri Lankan officers visit CPO

Senior officers of Sri Lanka visited the Central Police Office (CPO) which was briefed about operations and working of the Punjab Police

In the delegation, there were 20 officers of different official departments of Sri Lanka along with officers from Executive Development Institute, Dean of Pakistan Sameera Yaseen with other six senior officers.

Additional IG operations Punjab Inam Ghani briefed the delegation about working system of the police and said projects had been started based on information technology while reforms in the department were introduced besides capacity building to meet challenges.

In the end, honorary shields were exchanged between the Punjab Police, Executive Development Institute and Sri Lankan delegation.