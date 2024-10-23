Delegation Of SUPARCO Visits Sukkur IBA University
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A delegation of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), comprising of its Director General (DG), Shoukat Khan, General Manager (GM), Waqas Shahid, and Manager Anwar Ali Ghayo on Wednesday visited Sukkur IBA University Sukkur to conduct a feasibility study for the development of a Space Science Corner in Sindh.
The Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, warmly welcomed the delegation abd highlighted the university's achievements and offering full support for the project. The meeting focused on the Space Science Corner, envisioned as a public facility to engage children, students, and the community with space sciences through interactive exhibits and educational materials.
Dean of Education, Dr Zaffarullah Sahito introduced the delegation to the university’s accomplished science education faculty, showcasing their achievements.
The visitors toured the university’s cutting-edge facilities, including the CRAIB, FAB, Real-Time Data Labs, library, and world-class environment.
The SUPARCO delegation was presented with traditional Ajrak and souvenirs as a token of appreciation. They expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality.
The Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh welcomed the delegation and highlighting the university's achievements and offering full support for the project.
The meeting focused on the Space Science Corner, envisioned as a public facility to engage children, students, and the community with space sciences through interactive exhibits and educational materials.
Dean Education Department, Dr Zafarullah Sahito introduced the delegation to the university’s accomplished science education faculty, showcased their achievements.
The visitors toured the university’s cutting-edge facilities, including the CRAIB, FAB, Real-Time Data Labs, library, and classrooms, and were impressed by the world-class environment.
The SUPARCO delegation was presented with traditional Ajrak and souvenirs as a token of appreciation.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dialogue on art held at Alhamra7 minutes ago
-
MPAs calls on CM; discuss public issues17 minutes ago
-
SBC, SHCBA welcome nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP17 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital; reviews medical facilities17 minutes ago
-
KP lawyers welcome appointment of new CJP Yahya Afridi17 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Qasuria17 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister reviews police strengthening initiatives17 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker convicted of imprisonment17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits under-construction hospital in Bahawalnagar17 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pays tribute to Dr Siddiqui17 minutes ago
-
Disqualification Reference: ECP grants PTI Senator Abro more time to submit reply27 minutes ago
-
Infant found dead27 minutes ago