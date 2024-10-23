Delegation of SUPARCO visits Sukkur IBA university

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A delegation of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), comprising of its Director General (DG), Shoukat Khan, General Manager (GM), Waqas Shahid, and Manager Anwar Ali Ghayo on Wednesday visited Sukkur IBA University Sukkur to conduct a feasibility study for the development of a Space Science Corner in Sindh.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, warmly welcomed the delegation abd highlighted the university's achievements and offering full support for the project. The meeting focused on the Space Science Corner, envisioned as a public facility to engage children, students, and the community with space sciences through interactive exhibits and educational materials.

Dean of Education, Dr Zaffarullah Sahito introduced the delegation to the university’s accomplished science education faculty, showcasing their achievements.

The visitors toured the university’s cutting-edge facilities, including the CRAIB, FAB, Real-Time Data Labs, library, and world-class environment.

The SUPARCO delegation was presented with traditional Ajrak and souvenirs as a token of appreciation. They expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh welcomed the delegation and highlighting the university's achievements and offering full support for the project.

The meeting focused on the Space Science Corner, envisioned as a public facility to engage children, students, and the community with space sciences through interactive exhibits and educational materials.

Dean Education Department, Dr Zafarullah Sahito introduced the delegation to the university’s accomplished science education faculty, showcased their achievements.

The visitors toured the university’s cutting-edge facilities, including the CRAIB, FAB, Real-Time Data Labs, library, and classrooms, and were impressed by the world-class environment.

The SUPARCO delegation was presented with traditional Ajrak and souvenirs as a token of appreciation.