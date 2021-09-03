UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Taliban Political Office Meets Pakistan's Envoy In Doha

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:30 PM

Delegation of Taliban Political Office meets Pakistan's envoy in Doha

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of Taliban's Political Office arrived at Pakistan's embassy in Doha Qatar Friday and held meeting with the ambassador Syed Ahsan Raza Shah.

According to sources, head of Taliban's Political Office Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai was leading the delegation which held detailed talks with the Pakistani envoy.

The Taliban Political Office head in an flurry of activity had already held meetings with ambassadors of India, Germany and others in the past few days.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Qatar Germany Doha Mohammad Abbas

Recent Stories

Amb Imtiaz hosts Haider Ali for winning gold medal ..

Amb Imtiaz hosts Haider Ali for winning gold medal in Tokyo paralympics

16 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing all resources for peoples' welfare ..

Govt utilizing all resources for peoples' welfare in Balochistan: Sarwar

16 minutes ago
 Princess Diana on screen: the highs and lows

Princess Diana on screen: the highs and lows

16 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v India 4th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v India 4th Test scoreboard

16 minutes ago
 US Aware of Watchdog Report on N. Korea Restarting ..

US Aware of Watchdog Report on N. Korea Restarting Nuclear Reactors - NORAD Chie ..

22 minutes ago
 Moscow Exchange Index Tops 4,000 Points First Time ..

Moscow Exchange Index Tops 4,000 Points First Time Ever

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.