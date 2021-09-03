ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of Taliban's Political Office arrived at Pakistan's embassy in Doha Qatar Friday and held meeting with the ambassador Syed Ahsan Raza Shah.

According to sources, head of Taliban's Political Office Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai was leading the delegation which held detailed talks with the Pakistani envoy.

The Taliban Political Office head in an flurry of activity had already held meetings with ambassadors of India, Germany and others in the past few days.