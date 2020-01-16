UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Tanneries Association Calls On Aslam Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:47 PM

Delegation of Tanneries Association calls on Aslam Iqbal

A delegation of Tanneries Association Kasur led by its President Mian Shah Elahi called on Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at his office on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Tanneries Association Kasur led by its President Mian Shah Elahi called on Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at his office on Thursday.

The delegation apprised the minister about problems facing the leather industry. The provincial minister assured the delegation of solving their genuine problems.

While talking to the delegation, Aslam Iqbal said that livelihood of thousands of families was related to leather industry and the government would not let to close this industry. He mentioned that allocated area of 250 acres for tanneries in Kasur would be developed besides improving its infrastructure. He directed the industry department to prepare a plan for development of this area with the consultation of tanneries association.

Additional Secretary Industries and other senior officers were also present.

