Delegation of teachers from Balochistan visit Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that Jamia Islamia has students from all the provinces and regions of the country and was a symbol of national unity.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of teachers from different colleges of Balochistan. The Vice-Chancellor said that hundreds of students from Balochistan come to study at Islamia University Bahawalpur. During university education, they were well hosted and special scholarships and bursaries were arranged for them.

For the purpose, the special support of Governor Secretariat Lahore, the Government of Punjab, and Balochistan Education Endowment Fund, Government of Balochistan was also included.

More than 1200 teachers were engaged in teaching in more than 300 disciplines of 16 faculties.

He further said"The university is also an example in research activities and projects like cotton, corn, and soybean intercropping that reflect the aspirations and priorities of the country."The members visited Abbasia Campus, Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Hakra Art Gallery, Solar Park, Central library, and Main Auditorium. The members of the delegation greatly appreciated the ongoing teaching and research activities at Islamia University and the current expansion and development under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor.