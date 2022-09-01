UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Teachers From Balochistan Visit Islamia University

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Delegation of teachers from Balochistan visit Islamia University

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that Jamia Islamia has students from all the provinces and regions of the country and was a symbol of national unity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that Jamia Islamia has students from all the provinces and regions of the country and was a symbol of national unity.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of teachers from different colleges of Balochistan. The Vice-Chancellor said that hundreds of students from Balochistan come to study at Islamia University Bahawalpur. During university education, they were well hosted and special scholarships and bursaries were arranged for them.

For the purpose, the special support of Governor Secretariat Lahore, the Government of Punjab, and Balochistan Education Endowment Fund, Government of Balochistan was also included.

More than 1200 teachers were engaged in teaching in more than 300 disciplines of 16 faculties.

He further said"The university is also an example in research activities and projects like cotton, corn, and soybean intercropping that reflect the aspirations and priorities of the country."The members visited Abbasia Campus, Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Hakra Art Gallery, Solar Park, Central library, and Main Auditorium. The members of the delegation greatly appreciated the ongoing teaching and research activities at Islamia University and the current expansion and development under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor.

Related Topics

Lahore Balochistan Governor Education Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur IUB Cotton All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Police finalizes security for Urs of Hazrat Bahaud ..

Police finalizes security for Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani

3 minutes ago
 PDF initiates series of medical camps for flood vi ..

PDF initiates series of medical camps for flood victims; 4,000 treated

3 minutes ago
 Special inspection drive under PSRA in Hazara Regi ..

Special inspection drive under PSRA in Hazara Region ends

3 minutes ago
 'It's national duty to help flood victims'; says B ..

'It's national duty to help flood victims'; says Balighur Rehman

6 minutes ago
 Sajjad Awan addresses ceremony at Pakistan Cadet C ..

Sajjad Awan addresses ceremony at Pakistan Cadet College Batrasi

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.