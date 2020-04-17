Delegation of Tetra Pak Pakistan meets PM; presents Rs 20 million cheque for Corona Relief Fund

UrduPoint.com
Fri 17th April 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Tetra Pak Pakistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and presented him a cheque of Rs 20 million for the PM's Corona Relief Fund.

The delegation comprised Sonia Kiyani, Regional Communication Director and Tahir Hafeez, Cluster Leader Supply Chain Greater middle East and Africa.

Sweden's Ambassador to Pakistan Ingrid Johansson was also present on the occasion.

Tahir Hafeez also presented a cheque of Rs one million from his own pocket.

The Prime Minister lauded the spirit and contribution of Tetra Pak.

