Delegation Of Traders Meets Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:55 PM

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries and Anjuman-e-Tajran including President Chamber Sajjad Hassan Butt, Vice President, Sheikh Anis Idrees, Shahid Ghafoor Pracha, Col.(r) Iftikhar and other members met with the Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Wednesday and congratulated him on assuming office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries and Anjuman-e-Tajran including President Chamber Sajjad Hassan Butt, Vice President, Sheikh Anis Idrees, Shahid Ghafoor Pracha, Col.(r) Iftikhar and other members met with the Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Wednesday and congratulated him on assuming office.

The delegation requested the chairman to make efforts to particularly resolve issues of Raja Bazar, Fawara Chowk besides allocating special areas for wholesale markets at Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The wholesale markets at Ring Road would help promote business activity in the city and ultimately benefit economy of the country, they added.

They further said that one more parking plaza should be constructed in Raja Bazar.

The Chairman assured the delegation that their proposals would be given due attention.

He said, Chief Architect, RDA, Shujja Ali and other officers along with representatives of the traders would soon visit Raja Bazaar and Ring Road proposed areas so that joint recommendations could be prepared and discussed.

