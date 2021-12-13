UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Trainee ASPs Visit Karachi Police Office

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:28 PM

A delegation of 26th Initial Command Course and 48th Specialized Training Program Monday visited at Karachi Police Office Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi received the delegation of trainee Assistant Superintendents of Police from National Police Academy Islamabad, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police

The Additional IG Karachi gave a detailed briefing to the delegation on law and order situation in the city, police strategy for controlling crime and others.

The participants of the delegation were also briefed about the rate and nature of crime in Karachi.

Additional IGP - Karachi briefed the trainee police officers about his career and experiences. The steps taken to enhance the capabilities of Karachi Police and its positive impact were also highlighted.

A memorial shield was presented to Additional IGP - Karachi by the officers of National Police Academy.

Later, Additional IGP - Karachi presented a commemorative shield to all the participants of the delegation on behalf of Karachi Police.

