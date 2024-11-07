Delegation of transgender community calls on provincial minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A delegation of transgender community here Thursday called in Provincial Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi and informed him about their problems.

The delegation was led by Executive Director, Arzaoo Khan and Chairperson of Umeed Kor, Sobia Khan.

The delegation apprised minister about their problems relating to violence and mistreatment of transgender persons.

They also suggested proposal to establish Transgender Center to end violence against the community.

Speaking on the occasion, minister assured the delegation of resolving problems and said that government is serious to ensure all the basic rights to them including provision of security.

He said that transgender community would be provided jobs on basis of quota and steps would be taken for their social security.

