Delegation of Travel Agents Association of Kohat meet AAC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) ::The delegation of travel Agent Association of Kohat Saturday called on Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Iqbal in his office here.

The delegation representing the Travel Agent Association of Kohat have discussed their problems with the Additional Assistant Commissioner related to restrictions imposed by the provincial government amid the third wave of Coronavirus.

AAC has extended assurance to them regarding their full support from the District administration of Kohat and assured that the genuine demand would be addressed with zeal and spirit.