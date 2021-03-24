Delegation of Turkish businessmen visits KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of Turkish business community visited Khyber Pakhunkhwa Assembly here on Wednesday.

Advisor to KP CM on Science & Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash also accompanied the delegation.

The Turkish delegation called on Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan and discussed matters of bilateral interests with him. Besides, MPA Ayesha Bano, Secretary Assembly, Nasrullah Khan Khattak and other senior officials of the provincial assembly secretariat were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Speaker welcoming the visiting delegation to KP Assembly said that Pakistan and Turkey are not only bonded in Islamic brotherhood rather also in mutual relation of Islamic culture. He said the people of both countries have deep respect for each other.

He told the delegation that in past he had visited Turkey and will never forget the hospitality accorded by the people of Turkey.

The Deputy Speaker told the delegation that KP is offering more attractive investment opportunities than other provinces of the country.

He said that minerals, agriculture, tourism and energies are the potential sectors of the province and urged upon the Turkish business community for making investment in these sectors.

On this occasion, the head of Turkish delegation lauded the hospitality of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that both countries could take benefit of the experiences of each other to put their countries on path of progress.

He said that they are making efforts for maximum Turkish investment in Pakistan to bring the people of both countries closer to each other.

Earlier, the delegation visited both the old and new halls of the provincial assembly while the Secretary Assembly Nasrullah Khan briefed them about the historic perspective of the assembly halls.

Later, they also exchanged gifts and Deputy Speaker KP Assembly presented them traditional Chitrali caps and shawls.