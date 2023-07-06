Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of University of Central Punjab (UCP) Media Studies students paid a study visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters here on Thursday.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on the PSCA work by Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabih Gondal. The delegation was briefed on public awareness campaigns, media management, and women's safety application features.

DPR Tauseef Sabih Gondal briefed the delegates that Punjab Police Women Safety App has been installed by more than 3 lakh women in Punjab. the Integrated 15 system of Safe Cities Authority has significantly improved the police response time while the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System has reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 percent, he added.

The Women Safety Application developed by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority is also working in Baluchistan and KPK. Assistance is being given regarding safe city projects in other provinces including Quetta Safe City Project.

He further said that Punjab Safe Cities Authority played a significant role in the revival of international cricket in Pakistan and thus played its part in improving Pakistan's image in the world.

The media students while expressing their views said that they were impressed with the professionalism and capability of the Safe Cities team. The delegation said that Women Safety Application is a remarkable initiative of the Punjab Police for the protection of women.