Delegation of Ulema calls on DIG Hazara division

A delegation of Ulema from Haripur, led by Maulana Ghulam Nabi Monday called on Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region Muhammad Ajaz Khan at his office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :A delegation of Ulema from Haripur, led by Maulana Ghulam Nabi Monday called on Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region Muhammad Ajaz Khan at his office.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the scholars from Hazara have played a vital and positive role in promoting peace and harmony in the region. DIG Muhammad Ajaz Khan commended their ongoing efforts in this regard and expressed his confidence in their continued support.

The delegation, which included Maulana Qazi Gul Rahman, Maulana Abdul Majid Qamar, Maulana Muhammad Shabeer, and Maulana Qari Abdul Baqi, congratulated Muhammad Ajaz Khan on his appointment as the DIG of Hazara.

DIG Muhammad Ajaz Khan emphasized the importance of the enduring collaboration between scholars and the police force.

He stressed the significance of this partnership in ensuring the maintenance of peace, religious harmony, and effective crime prevention in the Hazara region.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthen the relationship between the scholars and the police, with a shared vision of contributing to social reform and education. It is anticipated that this collaboration will continue to have a positive impact on the region and community's well-being and safety in the future.